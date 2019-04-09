‘Pokemon Go’ Brings Back Eggstravaganza Event With New Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go is holding its third annual Eggstravaganza event later this month. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that its egg-themed event was returning for a third straight year, starring on April 16th. Pokemon like Pichu, Smoochum, and Magby will all hatch from 2 KM eggs, and Pokemon Go hinted that the egg pools (which determine which Pokemon hatch from which type of eggs) will get a reshuffle. In addition, players will get twice as much Candy from hatching eggs and will have their incubator work twice as fast. Lucky Eggs will also last twice as long, so players can earn extra XP as they play.

In addition, Pokemon Go announced that Buneary will have its Shiny form added to the game. As the Eggstravaganza lines up with the Easter holiday, it makes sense that the game’s first Bunny Pokemon gets featured. Shiny Pokemon have alternate colorations than their normal counterparts and are usually quite rare. A Shiny Buneary has pink fur, making it one of the cutest Shiny Pokemon in the game. However, it doesn’t appear that Buneary spawns will increase during the event, so players might look extra hard if they want a chance to grab this new Shiny Pokemon.

Limited-time Egg-focused Field Research will also be available during the event. Players can participate in the event from April 16th through April 23rd.We’ll report on whether Pokemon Go has any other Easter eggs in store when the event starts next week.

