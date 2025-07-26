The Week of July 29th Will Be Huge for Pokemon Go Players

These days, there’s almost always some event going on in Pokemon Go. It’s easy to lose track of those important dates with so many new in-game announcements going on. As with any live service game, some Pokemon Go events are more exciting than others. And starting on July 29th through the first week of August, Pokemon Go fans will want to make sure not to miss what’s going on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you are a seasoned Shiny hunter or prefer getting into the Max Battle scene, the next week has a lot to offer. First up, Adventure Week arrives on July 29th and runs until August 3rd. As soon as that event ends, players can roll right into Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day on August 3rd. Here’s why you might want to make extra time in your schedule for a few Pokemon Go outings this week.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week Details

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Adventure Week 2025 marks the first time trainers can catch two Paldean Pokemon – Toedscool and its evolution, Toedscruel. And these are wild spawn debuts, meaning you’ll be able to track them down on the Pokemon Go map. They can’t be Shiny at release, but that’s where the other event highlight comes in.

Shiny Wiglett will also make its debut during Adventure Week. It, along with several other Shiny Pokemon, will spawn more often in certain biomes throughout Adventure Week. Here’s the breakdown of which Shiny Pokemon you can find and where:

City Biome

Snubbull

Trubbish

Elgyem

Sizzlipede (can’t be shiny)

Espurr

Forests or Grassland

Skwovet

Fidough

Smoliv

Tadbulb (can’t be Shiny)

Toedscool (can’t be Shiny)

Mountains

Hippopotas

Drilbur

Rufflet

Gligar

Beaches or Water

Inkay

Mareanie

Dewpider

Sandygast

Wiglett

Along with these spawns, trainers can look forward to Field Research Tasks, free Timed Research with Incense and Rare Candy rewards. During the event, trainers will earn Double XP for catching Pokemon, and Incense activated during the event lasts two hours.

Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day Details

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

If you’re more of a battler than a Shiny hunter, Adventure Week rolls right into Gigantamax Buttefree Day. This event starts on Sunday, August 3rd at 2 p.m. local time and ends at 5 p.m. local time the same day. This Max Battle Day event marks the debut of Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokemon Go. And yes, it can be Shiny.

During the event, all Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles with Butterfree. Max Particle collection limits will also temporarily increase so you can more easily stock up. The event bonuses will help with that as well, with double Max Particles from exploring and 1/4 distance required to get Max Particles from adventure sync.

On Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day, the Remote Raid limit will also double from 10 to 20, letting you join up remotely if you don’t have enough players near you. Giganatmax Butterfree will be a 6-star Max Battle, so you’ll need around 30 trainers to have a good chance of beating it. That said, some gamers say you can make it happen with as few as 10, or even less if you’re really prepared with the right counters.

Are you looking forward to Adventure Week in Pokemon Go? Will you be taking on Gigantamax Butterfree? Let us know in the comments below!