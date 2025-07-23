How To Get a Gigantamax Galar Starter With Pokemon Go Free Code

Pokemon Go players have the chance to score a Gigantamax-capable Galar starter thanks to a free Timed Research code currently available until August 3, 2025. While this research task set circumvents battling one of the Gigantamax Starters in a Raid, it still requires a level of effort from trainers to access.

As part of the July 2025 Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Go players learned that a Go Fest Max Finale is set to take place August 23 and 24 from 10 AM to 6 PM local time both days. During this event, Max Pokemon will spawn at Power Spots all over towns and cities, offering a variety of powerful catches to add to a player’s team.

For those who might be lacking firepower, a free Timed Research is currently available to claim on the Go Webstore, and will allow players to claim a Gigantamax-capable Rillaboom, Inteleon, or Cinderace once completed.

What is the Max Finale 2025 Time Research Free Code?

According to the trailer shared during the Pokemon Presents showcase, the free code that players can claim to receive a Gigantamax Starter Timed Research is GOFESTMAX. It must be claimed on the webstore. After it is claimed, the tasks will become available in the app.

The code will be available to claim until August 3, 2025, and the Timed Research will be available from July 22, 2025, through August 24, 2025. After this date, if the Timed Research is not complete, it will be removed from the quest log and will be discontinued. Any unclaimed rewards and encounters will also be lost.

How to Complete Each Max Finale Timed Research

This Timed Research is a branching set. Players will pick one of three Pokemon: Rillaboom, Inteleon, or Cinderace. Depending on the Pokemon, the task requirements will be different.

Gigantamax Inteleon Timed Research

Step 1

Collect MP from 3 Power Spots Reward: 818 XP



Completion Reward: Gigantamax Inteleon encounter

Step 2

Give your Buddy a treat on 7 different days Reward: 50 Sobble Candy, 400 Max Particles

Unlock a Max Move Reward: 400 Max Particles

Win a Max Battle Reward: 3000 Stardust



Completion Reward: 10,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP

Gigantamax Cinderace Timed Research

Step 1

Collect MP from 3 Power Spots Reward: 815 XP



Completion Reward: Gigantamax Cinderace encounter

Step 2

Give your Buddy a treat on 7 different days Reward: 50 Sobble Candy, 400 Max Particles

Unlock a Max Move Reward: 400 Max Particles

Win a Max Battle Reward: 3000 Stardust



Completion Reward: 10,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP

Gigantamax Rillaboom Timed Research

Step 1

Collect MP from 3 Power Spots Reward: 812 XP



Completion Reward: Gigantamax Rillaboom encounter

Step 2

Give your Buddy a treat on 7 different days Reward: 50 Sobble Candy, 400 Max Particles

Unlock a Max Move Reward: 400 Max Particles

Win a Max Battle Reward: 3000 Stardust



Completion Reward: 10,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP

There are additional steps with rewards that have yet to be unlocked. This will update as soon as we have completed the current task requirements.

The most important part of this Timed Research is Task 1. After completing the 3 Power Spot requirement, players will be able to catch their free Gigantamax Galar Starter. Anyone looking to boost their team before the Go Fest Max Finale will want to grab these Pokemon Go freebies immediately, to ensure they are ready to go when the event goes live at the end of August.