Upcoming Pokemon Go Event Adds Elusive New Shiny Pokemon to Hunt

Here in the Northern Hemisphere, summer is in full swing. For many Pokemon Go fans, that means it’s a great time to play the game. And a recently announced Pokemon Go event will help us celebrate the sun and surf vibes with a brand-new Shiny Pokemon. Recently, the Pokemon Go team revealed the details for Adventure Week 2025. This latest event will feature the debut of a brand-new Pokemon as well as a new Shiny Pokemon.

Adventure Week 2025 takes place from July 29th at 10 AM local time to August 3rd at 8 PM local time. The event will feature some exciting bonuses to help trainers catch Pokemon, including double XP for catches and an extended 2 hour duration for Incense. But the highlight of Adventure Week is no doubt the Pokemon Go debut of Toedscool and Toedscruel and the addition of Shiny Wiglett.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Toedscool and Toesdcruel are dual Grass/Ground types first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Now, they’re making their Pokemon Go debut as part of Adventure Week. Even better, Toedscool will be a wild spawn! That means trainers will be able to find it while exploring Forest and Grassland biomes. No Raids or frantic Egg hatching required!

These new additions are always exciting, giving trainers something new to look for when playing Pokemon Go. But the debut is joined by a new Shiny Pokemon to hunt this time around, making Adventure Week in Pokemon Go extra exciting. Shiny Wiglett will debut during the event, marking the first time players can catch the Shiny version of the Garden Eel Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Shiny Wiglett and Shiny Wugtrio in Pokemon Go

All wild spawns during Adventure Week will be biome-specific, which means trainers will need to work extra hard to hunt down our newest Shiny Pokemon. Starting on July 29th, Shiny Wiglett will be available in Pokemon Go. And yes, you can evolve your Shiny Wiglett into Shiny Wugtrio to add two new Shinies to your collection. But they won’t show up just anywhere.

Wiglett only spawns in the Beach/Water biome in Pokemon Go. That means trainers will need to travel to an in-person body of water, such as a lake, river, or ocean. For trainers like me who live near a big lake, this isn’t too tricky. But others may need to do some planning to find a place where Shiny Wiglett will spawn during Adventure Week. That means Wiglett will be a bit more elusive of a new Shiny compared to some other recent debuts.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Shiny odds for Wigletet won’t be boosted during the Adventure Week event. However, there are only a handful of featured spawns in the Beach/Water Biome. So, exploring your local beach biome location could yield good results for Shiny Wiglett, or any of the other Shiny wild spawns like Inkay, Mareanie, Dewpider, and Sandygast.

Adventure Week in Pokemon Go starts on July 29th and runs through August 3rd. That gives trainers six days to catch Toedscool and Shiny Wiglett to add to their Pokedex collections.

Are you excited to see Shiny Wiglett added to Pokemon Go? Do you have an easily accessible Beach Biome location near you? Let us know in the comments below!