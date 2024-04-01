Pokemon Go Reveals "Excellent" April Fools' Day Event

April Fools' Day is here, and that means a whole bunch of pranks are going to be played throughout the day. Pokemon Go is getting in on the festivities with a new event called "An Excellent Opportunity." During the event, the pranksters at Niantic have made it so that every single Nice Throw in the game now registers as an Excellent Throw. The event kicked off at 12 a.m. local time, and will last through 11:59 p.m. on April 1st. For players that have any incomplete Special Research that requires Excellent Throws, this should be the perfect opportunity!

An Excellent Opportunity Details and What to Expect

During this Pokemon Go event, players will find new Timed Research. The Timed Research is broken into two parts, and players can get a bunch of Poke Balls, Stardust, and Golden Razz Berries for completing them both. The first section requires that players complete 15 Nice Throws (10 Poke Ball reward), 10 Great Throws (10 Great Balls), and 5 Excellent Throws (10 Ultra Balls). Those Poke Balls will come in handy, as the second round requirements include 25 Nice Throws (15 Poke Balls), 25 Great Throws (15 Great Balls), and 25 Excellent Throws (15 Ultra Balls). Since every Nice Throw or better registers as an Excellent one, players just have to hit 40 Nice Throws to complete both rounds.

During the event, Pokemon Go is bringing back one of its rarer Pokemon, Spinda. Players will discover Field Research centered around the April Fools' Day event, and they just might encounter Spinda when they complete it. The Normal-type Pokemon has various patterns that can be found in the game, and various patterns will appear as part of today's event.

Pokemon Sleep April Fools' Day Announcement

Pokemon Go is not the only game getting in on April Fools' Day this year! This morning, the Pokemon Sleep Champion Tournament 2024 was announced through a special trailer. In the trailer, an enthusiastic crowd cheers as various competitors try to get the most sleep during an 8 and a half hour span. The whole thing is pretty ridiculous, and we should stress that this is not an actual event that's happening. Readers can check out the Pokemon Sleep Champion Tournament 2024 trailer below.

So far, reception to the trailer has been pretty positive! It's silly enough that most Pokemon fans probably won't be fooled, but it's all in good fun, and it's not nearly as irritating as some of the other April Fools' jokes that get played every year. Of course, it's not quite as exciting as an actual in-game event like the one in Pokemon Go, but you do have to give The Pokemon Company credit on the production value and effort that went into the trailer! They could have phoned it in and just made an announcement on Twitter, but they definitely went the extra mile!

