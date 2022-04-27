Pokemon Go Fest Confirms Mythical Pokemon, Announces More Details

✖

Shaymin will be the focus of this year's Pokemon Go Fest. Today, Niantic announced new details about its upcoming Pokemon Go Fest, which will take place on June 4th and June 5th. This year's two day event will feature the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin, who will appear in the game for the first time in its Land Forme. Shaymin will be awarded to players who purchase a ticket (for $14.99) and complete the event's Special Research. A subsequent Special Research will also be released to ticketed players on Sunday. Day 1 of the event will focus on catching Pokemon and exploring, while Day 2 will focus on battling Team Rocket.

Additionally, the game will introduced new difficulty levels for the first time, allowing players to choose whether they want to complete Relaxed, Standard and Master difficulty levels as well as the option to choose between Catch, Explore or Battle gameplay focuses, which will switch up Special Research tasks. Players who purchase a ticket will also be able to participate in Global Challenges on Saturday that reward players with additional awards, and have the option of catching Shiny Unown B. Players who buy a Pokemon Go Fest ticket will have increased chances of catching Shiny Pokemon during the event, with a higher likelihood of capturing Pokemon on Saturday.

Pokemon Go Fest will also add Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew and Shiny Shelmet for the first time. These Pokemon will be available to all player. A Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flower costume will also appear in the game during the event and will be available for all players. Axew, a rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go, will appear in 1-Star raids during the event during the player. Rotating Pokemon habitats will also be a feature of the event, with Pokemon appearing based on the City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra habitats. An unnamed Legendary Pokemon (likely Zygarde) will also appear in 5-Star Raids for all players.

You can purchase tickets for Pokemon Go Fest through Pokemon Go's in-game store.