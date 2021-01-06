Pokemon Go Adds Frillish as Go Battle League Reward

Pokemon Go will introduce Frillish as a reward for players who reach a high Go Battle League rank. Pokemon Go's competitive Go Battle League is about to reach the second half of its latest three month season, and Pokemon Go announced some updates to both the competitive format and rewards. The biggest change is that players who reach a Rank 20 in Go Battle League will get a guaranteed encounter with Frillish, a Water/Ghost-type Pokemon. This will be the first time that Frillish has appeared in Pokemon Go. Players who reach Level 19 will get an Elite Charged TM and an Elite Fast TM.

Pokemon Go also announced the remaining schedule for the rest of Season 6:

The Great League will run from January 11th to January 25th.

The Ultra League will run from January 25th to February 8th.

The Master League, the Master League Premier Cup, the Master League Classic, and an unnamed Special Cup will run February 8th to February 15th.

All three Leagues, and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from February 15th to February 22nd.

The Kanto Cup (which is only open to Pokemon with a Pokedex number between 1 and 151) will run from February 22nd to March 1st.

Pokemon Go also announced several balance changes to certain moves:

Ember will deal more damage.

Karate Chop will generate more energy.

Bubble will deal less damage.

Razor Leaf will deal less damage.

Crabhammer will deal more damage.

Sky Attack will deal less damage.

Rock Slide will deal less damage.

Shadow Bone will deal less damage.

These re-balance moves could definitely shake up the Great League and Ultra League, all of which feature top-tier Pokemon that use those moves. Of course, we won't know their full extent until we see the actual changes.

Additionally, several new moves will be added to some Pokemon's move pools.