Pokemon Go Adds Code for Galarian From Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Go seems to be adding Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield in the near future. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go started its rollout of its latest update. As is tradition, players quickly tore the update apart searching through the code for clues about the game’s upcoming plans. One dataminer discovered that code was added to support the Galarian forms of Weezing, Zigzagoon, and Linoone, which suggests that the new Galarian Pokemon will be added to Pokemon Go later this year. These regional variants will appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield, which will be released in November. Players can also now search for Galar Pokemon in the new update, although no Pokemon will appear.

Regional variant Pokemon were first added back in 2016 with the release of Pokemon Sun and Moon. These regional variants are Pokemon that adapted to the unique environment of certain regions, causing changes to their physical appearance and their type. For instance, the Alolan Rattata is a Dark-type Pokemon and has dark grey fur, while the Alolan Grimer and Muk both have colorful bodies instead of a dark purple sludge. Pokemon Sword and Shield will continue the addition of regional variants by adding new versions of Pokemon like Ponyta and Weezing, while giving some Pokemon new regional evolutions.

Back in 2017, Pokemon Go added the Alolan variants of Pokemon like Raichu, Marowak, and Exeggutor to the game as a tie-in with Pokemon Sun and Moon. Some Pokemon could only be captured in Raids, while others only appear in special 7 KM eggs that are obtained by receiving gifts from in-game friends. As of now, we don’t know whether these Galarian variants will appear in the wild or if they’ll be obtainable through some other means.

We should learn more about Pokemon Go‘s plans in the coming weeks. With less than a month until Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s release, expect some big announcements soon!