Pokemon Go Announces Surprise Event Tie-In With The Game Awards

Pokemon Go has announced a surprise tie-in event with The Game Awards. The tie-in event will take place tomorrow, December 10th, from 4:00 PM PT to Friday, December 11, 2020, at 4:00 PM PT and will focus on capturing Pokemon and battling Team Rocket Grunts. During the event, incense will be more effective at attracting Pokemon, players will earn more Stardust for catching Pokemon, and Team Rocket Grunts will appear more often at PokeStops and in balloons. Additionally, players can use Charged TMs to clear Frustration from Shadow Pokemon, which gives Shadow Pokemon like Mewtwo a huge boost in effectiveness in certain battles.

It's a bit unclear whether Pokemon Go has an announcement at The Game Awards or is just jumping on the Game Awards wagon. Pokemon Go has released a number of big features over the last month as part of its GO Beyond update, including the addition of new Pokemon, an increase to the Level Cap, and several new features such as Themed Seasons. It would make more sense that Niantic has some sort of commercial to promote all their new features, but it's always possible that Pokemon Go has some other plans in store as well.

Pokemon Go just wrapped up its Kalos Celebration event, and has several upcoming events planned for the rest of the month. The game has a planned tie-in with Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle that will include the chance to obtain a Shiny Celebi. Holiday events are also likely coming for later this month, which may include the introduction of Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr. Rime to the game.

Tune into the Game Awards tomorrow at 4 PM PT to see if Pokemon Go has any big announcements planned.