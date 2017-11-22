Pokemon Go Players Reach One Billion Pokemon in Global Catch Challenge

Pokemon Go players are one third of the way to unlocking Farfetch’d around the world.

Late last night, Pokemon Go announced that players had crossed the one billion mark in the Global Catch Challenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Congratulations, Trainers! You’ve already caught over 1 billion Pokémon during the Global Catch Challenge! #PokemonGOtravel pic.twitter.com/pXC6TCgFKi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 22, 2017

Pokemon Go launched its first ever Global Catch Challenge on Sunday, offering bonuses and rewards if players collectively caught 3 billion Pokemon in a week. Players unlocked a double XP bonus yesterday by catching 500 million Pokemon, and they’ll get double Stardust when they catch 1.5 billion Pokemon, which looks like it could happen as soon as this evening.

If players reach the end goal of 3 billion Pokemon, the usually regional-exclusive PokemonFarfetch’d will start appearing around the world for a 48 hour window. Kangaskhan will also spawn in East Asia, the region where Farfetch’d usually appears.

While the Global Challenge got off to a slow start (probably due to Pokemon Go not advertising exactly when the event began), things got back on track yesterday. Players are currently on pace to reach 3 billion Pokemon by Saturday, which still doesn’t leave much of a buffer in case players stop catching Pokemon during the Thanksgiving weekend.

To help players reach their goal, Pokemon are spawning at increased rates for the rest of the week. Even more Pokemon will start appearing once players hit the 1.5 billion Pokemon milestone.

We’ll keep you updated on the Global Catch Challenge’s progress throughout the week. Pokemon Go players will need to keep catching Pokemon if they want a chance to get Farfetch’d!