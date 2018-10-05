Pokemon Go Teases Halloween Event

Pokemon Go is starting to tease its annual Halloween event.

Halloween is an important time for Pokemon Go. The game launched its first event during the Halloween season in 2016, and it added its first “Gen 3” Pokemon during the Halloween 2017 event. However, players have grown worried about whether there would be a Halloween event, especially after the game announced a Psychic-Type event for early October.

Well, a Pokemon Go newsletter is starting to go out to players via email, and it confirms that a Halloween event is happening. A screenshot of the newsletter in Spanish was posted to TheSilphRoad subreddit earlier today. “Breaking news! Breaking news, trainers!” the newsletter said. “Prof. Willow has reported a wave of frights and scares nearby. Could this be the work of a Ghost-type Pokémon? Stay tuned to find out.”

It makes sense that a Halloween event would involve a Ghost-Type Pokemon, but the interesting thing is that the game only mentions a singular Pokemon instead of multiple species. That seems to hint that this year’s event could focus on a single species of Pokemon instead of an entire class of Pokemon.

There’s two distinct possibilities as to what the event could entail. The first is that the Halloween event could center around some sort of raid. Mewtwo is set to end its run as a Raid Boss in late October just before the Halloween event. Could it be replaced by Giratina, a Legendary Ghost-Type Pokemon?

The other possibility is an event involving the Ghost-Type Pokemon Rotom. Rotom has multiple forms (as it can possess various appliances) so it could be a way to introduce a Gen 4 Pokemon to the game and give players a little bit more variety from last year’s event.

We should have more news about the Halloween event in the coming weeks. Let us know what you want to see in the comment section below!