‘Pokemon Go’ Halloween Event Details Leak

Some new details about Pokemon Go‘s upcoming Halloween event have leaked, including which Gen 4 Pokemon will be added to the game.

The prolific dataminer Chrales posted details about an upcoming Halloween Special Research quest they pulled from Pokemon Go‘s network traffic. The data reveals that players will have a chance to participate in a new Special Research quest to help Professor Willow solve a spooky mystery at his lab. The Special Research also involves a new Gen 4 Pokemon, although not the one players might be expecting.

Before we continue, please note that the rest of this article details spoilers about the upcoming Special Research, so if you want to be surprised, please stop reading now.

According to the leaked quest text, Professor Willow will ask players for help investigating a strange stone he found near his lab. When he returned home, he noted strange things happening inside his lab, including papers shifting around and his computer displaying a “108” error message over and over.

Willow will ask players to research Ghost-type Pokemon and then catch 108 Pokemon, which he believes will draw this new Ghost-type Pokemon out. Sure enough, players will eventually encounter Spiritomb, a Ghost-type Pokemon formed when 108 spirits are bound together via an Odd Keystone — the rock Professor Willow apparently found.

Pokemon Go using Spiritomb as the centerpiece of its Halloween Special Research quest is a bit surprising, as it’s the first time the game has used a non-Mythical Pokemon as the center of Special Research. It’s also a sign that Pokemon Go could get more active with its Special Research tasks during some events instead of adding new Special Research every six months or so.

The game will also include some new Halloween-themed Research tasks, asking players to capture Ghost-type and Dark-type Pokemon, or simply transfer Pokemon to Professor Willow. While transferring Pokemon might not seem like a very Halloween-y task, maybe it’s a reference to the grim jokes that Willow grinds up transferred Pokemon to make candy to give to trainers.

A few new avatar items also suggest that Drifbloom, Drifblim, and Mismagius could also be added to the game during Halloween.

We can expect more details about Pokemon Go‘s upcoming Halloween event to be announced in the next couple of days. Get ready for a spooky time, trainers!