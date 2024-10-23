Pokemon Go’s Halloween Events Include New Max Raids, Costumed Pokemon, and More

Halloween is still more than a week away, but Pokemon Go players can get started on the festivities with a two-part in-game event. Part 1 is officially underway, and it marks the Pokemon Go debut of Morpeko. Morpeko is the first Pokemon in the game that will be able to change its form mid-battle. After using the Charged Attack Aura Wheel against Team Rocket or in the Go Battle League, Morpeko will change from “Full Belly” mode to its “Hangry” mode. The Pokemon will not be found in the wild, but will be appearing through reward encounters in Go Battle League.

It wouldn’t be a Pokemon Go Halloween event without any Ghost-types, and players can expect to see a whole bunch in the wild, including Shuppet, Misdreavus, Drifloon, Litwick, and more. In addition to Ghosts, Dark-type Pokemon will also appear prominently. Players can expect a lot of Zorua encounters in the wild, and there will be an increased chance of finding a Shiny! Note that Zorua does not appear on the map like other Pokemon do; it will appear as whatever Pokemon is your current Buddy. Players will also have an increased chance of finding Shiny Umbreon when they battle it in three-star Raids. During both parts of the event, players will receive double Candy on Catches.

Gastly is getting a pretty big focus during Part 1, as the Pokemon is currently appearing in one-star Max Battles. If players are able to successfully obtain one, that will mean that Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar can use Dynamax, and be used in other Max Raids. Gigantamax Gengar will also start to appear in six-star Max Battles, but those won’t begin until October 31st at 10 a.m., and will run through November 3rd at 8 p.m. local time.

Part 2 of Pokemon Go‘s Halloween event will begin on Monday, October 28th at 10 a.m., and will run through November 3rd at 8 p.m. local time. Many of the bonuses will be the same during the second half, but costumed Pokemon will start to appear in the wild and in Raids. Players can expect to see returning costumed Pokemon like Pumpkaboo and Vulpix wearing their Spooky Festival costumes, as well as Pikachu wearing a Witch Hat, and Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume. Both Froakie and Rowlet will be getting in on the action this year, alongside their evolutionary forms. Froakie and Rowlet wearing Halloween costumes will appear in the Wild, in one-star Raids, and can also be obtained from Egg Hatches. The latter will give players an increased chance of finding a Shiny!

As of right now, special Timed Research is available, which is focused on the Ghost-type Spiritomb. That Research will be available through the end of Halloween Part 2. Players can also check out Paid Timed Research. For $1.99, the Costume Party Premium Timed Research includes encounters with costumed Pokemon, including early access to Rowlet and Froakie ahead of their debuts on October 28th. There’s also the Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research ticket for $5.00. This includes everything in the Costume Party Timed Research as well as triple Candy on Catches and an encounter with Morpeko. Last but not least, those who purchase the ticket will also be able to get one of the two new Morpeko avatar items: a onesie based on Full-Belly mode, or a onesie based on Hangry mode. These items can also be obtained through the Shop without purchase of a ticket, where they are individually priced at 400 PokeCoins.

