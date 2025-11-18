Pokemon Go Has a New Shiny To Catch, But It’s Not Going to Be Easy to Find

Pokemon Go players have had no shortage of excitement over the last week or so. The global edition of Pokemon Go Wild Area 2025 brought an impressive array of Shiny debuts, along with Mighty Pokemon and more. But while that major event may be over, November shows no signs of slowing down in Pokemon Go. In fact, November 18th marks the start of an electrifying new event that features another Shiny Pokemon debut in the mobile game. But like a lot of recent debuts, catching this one won’t be easy.

Shiny Morpeko arrives in Pokemon Go for the first time on November 18th, as part of the High Voltage event. This event begins on 10 AM local time on the 18th and runs through 8 PM local time on November 22nd. That gives players just about a week to track down this latest Shiny debut in Pokemon Go. Though Shiny Morpeko is the highlight of the event, it may well be the trickiest Shiny to hunt for. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Shiny Morpeko in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Shiny Morpeko is available starting on November 18th. However, it will not be a wild encounter during the High Voltage event. So, you won’t be finding Morpeko on the Pokemon Go map while exploring. Instead, you will need to encounter Shiny Morpeko in one of the following ways:

Complete Field Research during the High Voltage Event

Finish the High Voltage Collection Challenge

Take Pokemon Go Snapshots for a Potential Morpeko Encounter

Earn Morpeko as a GO Battle League Reward

Of these, the first three options will primarily be available during special events like the November 18th-22nd High Voltage event. Morpeko is always available as a GO Battle League reward starting at Rank 16. So, outside of special events where Morpeko is featured, the GO Battle League will be your best bet for catching Shiny Morpeko.

Wild Encounters & Event Bonuses for High Voltage Event in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

Although Morpeko is this event’s Shiny debut, there are a few other Pikachu clones on offer. Emolga, Dedenne, and Togedemaru will be spawning in the wild more often during the High Voltage. Even better, the Shiny odds for all three Pikachu clones will be boosted during the event, so you’ll have a better chance of finding a Shiny in the wild.

In addition to the Shiny boost on Emolga, Dedenne, and Togedemaru, there are a few other bonuses for the High Voltage event. Players will get 2x XP for catches with Nice Throws or better, and 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Players will also be able to complete event-themed Field Research to encounter a variety of electric Pokemon, including the elusive Shiny Morpeko. You can get event-themed Field Research by spinning PokeStops and gyms during the event, so long as you have an open research slot available.

The event also has a Collection Challenge themed around electric Pokemon. Completing this earns you a Morpeko encounter, along with more XP and Stardust. The Pokemon you’ll need to catch for the High Voltage Collection Challenge are:

Emolga

Dedenne

Pawmi

Togedemaru

With all of these Pokemon boosted thanks to the event, it shouldn’t be too hard to catch ’em all and earn that Morpeko encounter. In all, this event will be a good one if you’ve been hunting for Shiny versions of any of the Pikachu clones in Pokemon Go. As for that Shiny Morpeko debut, it’s going to be a bit tricky to find, but the event is still your best bet to snag one.

