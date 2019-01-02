‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Hatchathon Event to Kick Off 2019

Pokemon Go is starting 2019 off with an event that gives out big bonuses for every egg players hatch.

As the game’s holiday event comes to an end, Pokemon Go announced that players will have an opportunity to earn Bonus Candy and Bonus Stardust for the next few weeks. The game’s second “Hatchathon” event began at 4 PM ET on January 2nd and will run through January 15th.

Get up, get egg-cited, and let’s GO hatch some Eggs, Trainers! Our first Pokémon GO Hatchathon of 2019 starts now! Enjoy double Hatch Candy, double Hatch Stardust, and a higher chance of receiving 5 km and 10 km Eggs! //t.co/oFScyYoAaf pic.twitter.com/GnO5tZNc60 — Pokémon GO is ready to #GOBattle❗ (@PokemonGoApp) January 2, 2019

Similar to last year’s Hatchathon event, players will get double Hatch Candy and double Stardust with every egg they hatch. Players also have a greater chance of receiving 5 KM and 10 KM eggs from PokeStops and gyms. As part of the new event, players can also purchase various bundles of premium items at discount from the store. Players can also use the single use Egg Incubators they received from PokeStops during the Holiday Event to help get their Hatchathon started off right.

So far, it doesn’t appear that the Hatchathon comes with any new Pokemon or other surprises, although it might be a few hours before players actually find any surprise additions. The last Hatchathon event included the Shiny versions of several Pokemon including Elekid getting added to the game.

Sadly, the Hatchathon also means that the game’s Holiday Event has come to an end. That means no more holiday bonuses, spawns of Delibird and Holiday Pikachu, or increased spawns of certain Ice-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go‘s next event will be a Community Day on January 12th, which features the Water-type Pokemon Totodile.