Pokemon Go Holiday Part 2 Adding Shiny Cetoddle, New Avatar Items, and More

We’re still a few days away from the start of Pokemon Go‘s Holiday Part 1 event, but Niantic has now revealed what to expect from the second half. Part 2 will begin on Sunday, December 22nd at 10 a.m., and will run through Friday December 27th at 8 p.m. local time. Like Part 1, this event will also add new costumed Pokemon and a new Shiny. In Part 2, players can expect to see Wooloo and Dubwool, both wearing holiday attire. The holiday themed Wooloo will appear in the wild during the event, but players will have to evolve it in order to get Dubwool wearing holiday attire.

In addition to the new costumed Pokemon, players can look forward to the in-game debut of new Shiny Pokemon. Shiny Cetoddle will be added to the game, as well as its evolved form Cetitan. The Shiny version of Cetoddle swaps out its predominantly white color scheme for a dark gray, while the pink accents have been replaced with orange. That color pattern mostly continues with Shiny Cetitan, with its normal white color replaced with black, and the pink accents swapped for orange once again. The light gray that normally appears on Cetitan’s underside and front horns has remained in place. However, with the added black, it now blends in less.

Shiny Cetitan in Pokemon scarlet and violet

During Holiday Part 2, multiple new avatar items will be made available. In the Pokemon Go Shop, players will be able to purchase new sweaters based on Marshtomp and Staryu. As of this writing, prices have not been revealed for either of these items. Additionally, there will be paid Timed Research for $5, with rewards that include Incense, a Glacial Lure Module, and encounters with Wooloo wearing holiday attire. However, the big highlight of the Timed Research is a Wooloo Jacket avatar item! This Timed Research does expire at the end of Holiday Part 2, so players should keep that in mind before making a purchase.

Throughout the event, players can expect to see a number of in-game bonuses. Players will get double XP on all Catches, and 50% more XP from Raid Battles. There will also be event-themed Field Research tasks, collection challenges, and PokeStop Showcases. Starting on December 25th, Pokemon Go will also kick off the 12 Days of Daily Adventure Incense. Through Sunday, January 5th at 8 p.m. local time, players can expect Daily Adventure Incense to last for 30 minutes, as opposed to the usual 15. It remains to be seen how many players will actually want to go out adventuring during the winter months, but it’s a nice incentive for those in warmer climates, as well as players that don’t mind walking in a winter wonderland!

