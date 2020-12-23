Pokemon Go Announces New Year's Event, More January Plans

Pokemon Go has announced its first events for 2021, which will include a new costumed Pokemon, and events focused on the various regions of the Pokemon world. Pokemon Go will kick off 2021 with a New Year's event that will feature Slowpoke wearing "2020" and "2021" glasses, along with new avatar items and the return of party hat-wearing Pokemon. The game also has a full slate of raids and Spotlight Hours planned for the month, as well as several new events that will feature a new kind of Collection Challenge.

Here's everything coming to Pokemon Go in January 2021:

January 2021 Research Breakthrough Reward

Players who complete a Research Breakthrough during the month of January will earn a Chansey encounter as part of the rewards.

New Year's Event

Pokemon Go will kick off 2021 with a New Year's event that runs from December 31st through January 4th. The event will feature costumed Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses that evolves into a Slowbro wearing 2021 glasses. Other costumed Pokemon featured include Pichu, Wurmple, and Eevee. Players will also get twice as much Stardust and Candy from hatching Pokemon, and eggs will only need half the distance to hatch.

January 2021 Legendary Raids

Pokemon Go has a big month of Legendary Raids planned, with five different Legendary Pokemon appearing over the month. Here's the schedule of Pokemon appearing in the game in January 2021:

Ho-Oh: January 1-January 5

January 1-January 5 Genesect (holding a Burn Drive): January 5-January 12

January 5-January 12 Heatran: January 12-January 19

January 12-January 19 Kyogre and Groudon: January 19-January 26

A mystery Pokemon will appear in 5-Star Raids beginning on January 26th.

January 2021 Spotlight Hours

The following Pokemon will appear in Spotlight Hours in January:

January 5: Lillipup

Lillipup January 12: Drifloon

Drifloon January 19: Shroomish

Shroomish January 26: Phanpy

January 2021 - Pokemon Region Spotlights

Pokemon Go is planning on having weekly events focusing on different Pokemon regions, beginning with the Unova Celebration on January 5th. Each event will also feature Pokemon from the spotlighted region appearing more often in the wild. These events will also have "Collection Challenges" that challenge players to catch some of the Pokemon focused on during the event.