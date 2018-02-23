Pokemon Go Announces Legendary Pokemon Event

Pokemon Go trainers will have a full week to battle all of the game’s recent Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon Go just announced that Kyogre and Groudon will return to Raid Battles for a limited amount of time starting today, February 23rd. Players will be able to battle all three of Hoenn’s Legendary “Weather Trio” in gyms through March 3rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Go even added some extra stakes to make this new Legendary Week event a little more exciting. If players defeat Rayquaza more times than Kyogre and Groudon combined, Pokemon that prefer Windy Weather are more likely to hatch from eggs collected between March 5th and March 16th. Otherwise, players are more likely to collect eggs containing Pokemon that prefer sunny or rainy weather.

Pokemon specifically named as more likely to appear from these special eggs include Bagon, Trapinch, and Lotad, all of which are considered pretty uncommon.

As part of the event, Pokemon Go will also be releasing special item bundles from the in-game store that contain Raid Passes to help players participate in more Raid Battles.

Pokemon Go noted that Legendary Week is part of the Pokemon franchise’s ongoing “Legendary Year” event. As part of the festivities, the Pokemon Company is giving away Legendary Pokemon to Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon owners.

Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza are known as the “Weather Trio,” as each has a different domain and type of weather that they are associated with. In the main series games, Groudon has the ability “Drought,” which automatically changes the weather to sunny, while Kyogre can summer rainy weather with its ability Drizzle. Rayquaza’s “Air Lock” ability cancels out all weather conditions and is depicted as a perennial peacemaker between the ever feuding Kyogre and Groudon.

Groudon and Kyogre previously made appearances in Pokemon Go in late 2017 and early 2018 as the game introduced other Pokemon originally seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. While both Legendary Pokemon stuck around for a month, their raids were less attended in some parts of the world due to the winter weather.

The Legendary Week event begins today, February 23, and lasts through March 3rd.