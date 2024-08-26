Pokemon Go Reveals New Max Out Season

The next season of Pokemon Go has been revealed. Max Out will be the new theme, and it will begin September 3rd, and run through December 3rd. Niantic has not offered full details about the new season just yet, but the title was revealed via a special trailer that debuted this morning. The trailer continues to hint at the addition of Dynamax to the game, following several teases that over the last few weeks. Coupled with the season’s title, it seems like a safe bet that we can expect to see these giant Pokemon playing some kind of role!

In addition to the Dynamax theme, the new trailer features a hint about the arrival of the three Galar starters: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. While the Pokemon themselves are not fully shown, we can see their legs in the trailer. A video showcasing the new season’s theme can be found below.

Max Out Community Day Schedule

While we’re still waiting on full information, there have been a few other things revealed about the new season so far. There will only be three Community Day events this season, one for each month. That means we won’t have any Community Day Classics, only standard events. The first of these events will take place on Saturday, September 14th, and will feature both Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta. That makes a lot of sense considering the Galar theme that seems to be taking shape for Max Out! Following that event, we can expect to see Community Day events on Saturday, October 5th and Sunday, November 10th. At this time, we do not know which Pokemon will be getting the spotlight.

The final Community Day of 2024 will take place in December, once the following season kicks off. Presumably, that one will feature all of 2024’s Community Day Pokemon, which is something we’ve seen in past years. So far in 2024, we’ve seen Rowlet, Chansey, Litten, Bellsprout, Bounsweet, Goomy, and Tynamo all featured, with a Popplio Community Day event set to take place this weekend. That’s nine of the eleven Pokemon we can expect to see in December’s event. Porygon, Cyndaquil, Bagon, and Beldum all received Community Day Classic events this year, so we can expect to see them in that event as well.

