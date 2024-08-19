New Pokemon Go Trailer Hypes Dynamax and Gigantamax for New Season

The addition of Dynamax and Gigantamax forms to Pokemon Go has been one of the game’s worst kept secrets. Niantic started teasing the new addition back in July, with the release of a piece of anniversary art, which featured a Dynamax Wartortle. This month also saw an update that added the icons for Dynamax and Gigantamax within the actual game. Now Niantic has confirmed the arrival of Dynamax and Gigantamax next season, and we have an all-new trailer teasing the upcoming addition. The trailer doesn’t actually showcase any of these forms in the game, instead focusing on the massive aspect of these Pokemon.

In the trailer, a woman sits on the beach playing Pokemon Go, as she attempts to catch a Krabby. Suddenly, a loud booming can be heard, and her cup of water starts shaking (in a clear reference to the original Jurassic Park). As the cup tips over and spills, the woman notices the skies turning dark, as clouds envelop the sky, just as they do when a Pokemon uses Dynamax or Gigantamax in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The short trailer ends with a Pokemon casting a large shadow over the woman. Readers can check out the teaser below.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know exactly how Dynamax and Gigantamax are going to work in Pokemon Go. In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon could only use Dynamax or Gigantamax in areas with Power Spots. We also don’t know how Gigantamax forms will be added to the game; it’s possible they could be implemented in a manner similar to Mega Evolutions. In Pokemon Go, Mega Evolution requires specific Mega Energy, which is obtained either through Mega Raids, or by completing certain in-game tasks. It’s possible Pokemon Go could similarly force players to obtain Max Soup, or catch specific Pokemon that have the Gigantamax Factor.

The current season of Pokemon Go will come to an end on September 3rd, so we should have a lot more information about Dynamax and Gigantamax soon. It’s looking like we’ll have a whole season of Sword and Shield related content to look forward to, including some new Pokemon additions from the Galar region, including Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and Morpeko.

Are you excited for the new season of Pokemon Go? How do you think Dynamax and Gigantamax will be implemented? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!