Pokemon Go Teasing Ponyta Community Day for September

A new Community Day event is being teased for Pokemon Go. While Niantic has not revealed full details, the company has released a short teaser on social media featuring both the original Ponyta from Kanto, as well as its Galarian variant. Going by the Community Day schedule revealed earlier this month, we can expect to see the event on Saturday, September 14th. The time has not been announced, but unless something has changed, we can expect it to run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The event will mark the first of three Community Days in the new season, which is set to begin on September 3rd.

At this time, Niantic has revealed few details about the new season of Pokemon Go, but it’s widely assumed that the theme will center on Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s Galar region. We pretty much know that Dynamax and Gigantamax are on the way, as well as Pokemon like Morpeko, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Picking a Pokemon with a Galarian variant for the first Community Day of the month would seem like another big hint about this season’s theme, even if Niantic hasn’t made it official just yet.

What Does Shiny Ponyta Look Like?

As far as Pokemon from Kanto are concerned, Ponyta has one of the better Shiny versions out there. The Pokemon’s body remains the same tan color, with the big difference being the Pokemon’s flames; rather than the traditional red and orange, Ponyta’s flames have a striking blue color. It’s a great Shiny, and one that Pokemon Go players will want to seek out on Community Day. When Shiny Ponyta evolves into Shiny Rapidash, those blue flames change into more of a purple color.

Similarly, Galarian Ponyta’s body keeps the same coloration regardless of whether you see the regular or Shiny version: a bright white. However, Galarian Ponyta’s purple hair has all been swapped out for a more cream colored white. That color pattern is also carried over to the Galarian version of Rapidash. All in all, the Shiny version of Galarian Ponyta isn’t quite as impressive as the one from Kanto, but there are certainly worse ones out there!

