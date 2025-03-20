Pokemon Go Is Adding One of the Last Missing Mega Evolutions (for Now)

In the mainline Pokemon games, there are 48 total Mega Evolutions. Over the years, Pokemon Go has added the vast majority of these Mega Evolutions to the game, though there are a few notable ones that are still missing. That number will decrease next month, during a Raid Day event. On Saturday, April 5th, Mega Audino will make its Pokemon Go debut. Players can expect to find Mega Audino in Mega Raids between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. that day. As we’ve seen with similar Raid Day events, Niantic will increase the Remote Raid limit to 20, starting at 5 p.m. April 4th, through April 5th at 8 p.m. PT.

Audino is getting a new Charged Attack as part of Raid Day celebration. Starting on April 5th, the Pokemon will be capable of learning Moonblast in Pokemon Go. A Fairy-type attack, Moonblast will be a powerful addition to Audino’s moveset. The attack has a strength of 110 in Trainer Battles, and 130 in Gyms and Raids. That makes it a better option than both Disarming Voice and Dazzling Gleam, and the perfect attack for dealing with any pesky Dragon-type Pokemon.

Mega Audino is one of the last Mega Evolutions left to be added to Pokemon Go

During the event, players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Audino. Shiny Audino features purple highlights, as opposed to the normal pink. That makes it stand out quite a bit, but when it Mega Evolves, the differences are less noticeable. While there are some differences, they’re a lot more subtle. The biggest difference is in Mega Audino’s eyes, which shift from the normal pink to yellow.

Audino is not the final Mega Evolution that needs to be added to Pokemon Go. Following its addition, we can still expect to see a few others, including Mega Sharpedo, Mega Camerupt, and Mega Mewtwo X and Y. Those are the last remaining ones introduced across Pokemon X and Y, as well as Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Niantic has largely spaced out the releases for Mega Evolutions, but there aren’t too many left at this point.

While there are only 48 total Mega Evolutions in the Pokemon franchise, we can likely expect the number to expand later this year. Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be releasing at some point in late 2025, and the game centers on the Kalos region from Pokemon X and Y. Mega Evolutions are getting a big push this year as a result, including through the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Many fans are expecting some new Mega Evolutions to be introduced, but The Pokemon Company has yet to reveal any newcomers. If Pokemon Legends: Z-A really does add new Mega Evolutions, we can be assured they’ll end up in Pokemon Go as well.

