Pokemon Go Announces Mega Rayquaza Makeup Event

Pokemon Go players recently got a chance at catching the coveted Mega Rayquaza during a series of Elite Raids last month, and while many were successful, many more found the event frustrating because of how it was rolled out. That’s because the Raid Eggs in question which were supposed to have increased chances of spawning a Mega Rayquaza only started showing up in gyms at very inopportune times which left little time for players to coordinate taking on what was already going to be a difficult raid. As such, Niantic announced this week plans to allow for a makeup event where players will get another shot at getting a Mega Rayquaza.

Back in June when the Mega Rayquaza event got underway, Niantic said at nearly the last second that eggs would appear “at eligible Gyms at 6:00 AM local time on Saturday, June 29.” Players quickly said that that wasn’t enough time to coordinate Elite Raid attempts given that the Mega Rayquaza raids would be happening the same day and considering how players had to be there in-person to fight Mega Rayquaza.

Compounding this issue already, Niantic said at the time that it’d identified an issue which was limiting access to the Mega Rayquaza raids. It was after that problem was acknowledged that the Pokemon Go developer said it’d be prepping something for compensation.

“Trainers, we have resolved an issue limiting the availability of Mega Rayquaza Elite Raids,” Niantic said at the time. “We are planning a make good for affected Trainers and will share more details as they become available.”

Now, it’s been confirmed that the makeup event will take place on August 3rd. This redo of the Mega Rayquaza event will only have two separate Elite Raid instances as opposed to original one which featured four rounds of the Elite Raids, but it’ll at least give players another chance to try for Mega Rayquaza if they were affected by the original event’s issues.

“Trainers, due to issues affecting Elite Raids featuring Mega Rayquaza, a special global makeup event will be held for all Trainers on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm local time,” Niantic said. “More details to be shared on the blog soon.”