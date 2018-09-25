Pokemon Gives Best Look Yet at New Pokemon Meltan

The mystery Pokemon first seen over the weekend has a name and now fans are getting their first good look at this strange diminutive Pokemon.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed that the mystery Pokemon that appeared in Pokemon Go over the weekend was named Meltan, a new Steel-Type Pokemon made of liquid metal. The new Pokemon first appeared on Saturday during Pokemon Go‘s Community Day, although players wondered whether it was a glitch, a new Pokemon, or a tease for something else entirely.

With the official announcement out of the way, The Pokemon Company also released several new images showing Meltan in all its tiny glory.

Trainers, a mysterious appearance has led to a fascinating discovery! Research on Meltan, a new Pokémon, has begun! You’ll be able to add Meltan to your team in #PokemonLetsGo, but your participation in @PokemonGoApp will be key. Make sure to keep an eye out for more information! pic.twitter.com/TKVAZztFFn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 25, 2018

Attention, Trainers! The identity of the mysterious Pokémon that started appearing recently has been revealed! Professor Willow and Professor Oak have teamed up to investigate. Here’s what they’ve found so far: //t.co/qUkS34BVlL #PokemonGO #Meltan pic.twitter.com/MBkJVw24nF — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 25, 2018

#Meltan has a body made from liquid metal, and its shape is very fluid. It uses its liquid arms and legs to corrode metal and absorb it into its own body. //t.co/cA6Rg3I1Tb pic.twitter.com/eO5oHfPXOs — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 25, 2018

But it doesn’t stop there! #Meltan uses the metal in its body to generate electricity. ⚡️ It uses this electricity in two ways—as a source of energy and as an attack that can be fired from its eye! //t.co/Y3673k5phs pic.twitter.com/m9G1AY6ziF — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 25, 2018

As a Mythical Pokemon, Pokemon: Let’s Go players will need to do something extra to obtain Meltan. While specific details weren’t given, The Pokemon Company explained that playing Pokemon Go was key to adding Meltan to the new Nintendo Switch Pokemon games coming out in November.

So what do you think about this new Pokemon? Let us know in the comment section!