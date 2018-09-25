Gaming

Pokemon Gives Best Look Yet at New Pokemon Meltan

The mystery Pokemon first seen over the weekend has a name and now fans are getting their first […]

The mystery Pokemon first seen over the weekend has a name and now fans are getting their first good look at this strange diminutive Pokemon.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed that the mystery Pokemon that appeared in Pokemon Go over the weekend was named Meltan, a new Steel-Type Pokemon made of liquid metal. The new Pokemon first appeared on Saturday during Pokemon Go‘s Community Day, although players wondered whether it was a glitch, a new Pokemon, or a tease for something else entirely.

With the official announcement out of the way, The Pokemon Company also released several new images showing Meltan in all its tiny glory.

As a Mythical Pokemon, Pokemon: Let’s Go players will need to do something extra to obtain Meltan. While specific details weren’t given, The Pokemon Company explained that playing Pokemon Go was key to adding Meltan to the new Nintendo Switch Pokemon games coming out in November.

