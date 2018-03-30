Mew Will Be the Easiest Pokemon to Catch in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players will have no problems catching Mew in Pokemon Go.

Niantic just made some major updates to Mew’s stats in the GAME_MASTER file, giving the Pokemon new moves and an updated base capture rate. The base capture rate is the stat that determines how easy or hard a Pokemon is to catch in the game. Basically – it’s the percentage of success a player has if they hit a Pokemon with a normal Poke Ball without any other bonuses.

Pokemon Go‘s developers just changed Mew’s base capture rate to 100% – meaning that a player is guaranteed to catch Mew as long as they hit it with a Poke Ball and it’s not doing an attack animation. Mew does have the ability to dodge and attack, so players will still need to time their throws to ensure that they don’t somehow botch this once in a game opportunity.

A recent datamine suggested that the Mew encounter would be “special” somehow, so we’re guessing that there’s no way to miss Mew. We may even see the unofficial introduction of the Master Ball, a Poke Ball that’s guaranteed to capture a Pokemon and never misses.

Giving Mew an 100% success rate does explain why players can only complete the special “Search for Mew” quest once. Players won’t need multiple tries to catch Mew if they’re guaranteed to capture it on the first try.

Just because Mew is easy to catch doesn’t mean that it will be easy to find in the game. Players have to complete a series of special quests, which includes skill based challenges including hitting a number of Excellent Curveball Throws in a row. It also appears that players might have to complete quests that involve Ditto…which typically hides as common Pokemon like Pidgey or Rattata.

Based on leaked quest tasks, it appears that the Mew quest will involve just about every aspect of Pokemon Go‘s gameplay.

Mew also officially has the largest movepool in the game, with 13 fast moves and 27 different charge moves. In the main series game, Mew can learn any move using a TM, so we’re guessing that Mew’s insane movepool is a homage to its abilities in the game.

Mew’s move pool includes the following moves:

Steel Wing

Charge Beam

Shadow Claw

Volt Switch

Struggle Bug

Frost Breath

Dragon Tail

Infestation

Poison Jab

Rock Smash

Snarl

Cut

Psychic

Ancient Power

Dragon Claw

Psyshock

Ice Beam

Earthquake

Hyper Beam

Solar Beam

Thunderbolt

Thunder

Blizzard

Flame Charge

Low Sweep

Overheat

Fire Blast

Energy Ball

Stone Edge

Gyro Ball

Bulldoze

Rock Slide

Grass Knot

Flash Cannon

Wild Charge

Dark Pulse

Dazzling Gleam

Some of the potential move combinations for Mew are insane and have the ability to turn Mew into an amazing counter against just about any sort of Pokemon.

Mew and other Field Research quests will be unlocked in the game later today, so stay tuned for complete coverage on Pokemon Go‘s newest event.