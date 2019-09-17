Pokemon Go Adds a More Powerful Mewtwo to Raids

Pokemon Go has brought back Mewtwo as a Raid Boss, and given it a new move that makes the Pokemon even more powerful. Yesterday, Pokemon Go added Mewtwo as a Raid Boss as part of the game’s third and final Ultra Bonus of the month. Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Go and is one of the few Pokemon (when fully powered up) that is just as effective on a Raid Team as a Pokemon with super effective stats. However, most players already have a Mewtwo or two in their collection, so Pokemon Go gave the Pokemon a new signature Charge Move to incentivize players.

Starting this week, any Mewtwo captured in Pokemon Go has a chance of knowing the Charge Move Psystrike. Players anticipated that Psystrike would be an underwhelming move due to its slow animation graphics, but Pokemon Go developers adjusted the move so that its animation speed was cut by half. That turned Psystrike into a fantastic Psychic-type move and made Mewtwo even more powerful than before. A Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike can now do a whopping 20.918 points of damage per second, while a Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike can do 20.88 points of damage per second. Comparatively, a Mewtwo with Confusion and Psychic could do only 16.555 points of damage per second.

Giving Mewtwo Psystrike ensures that Mewtwo will remain the most powerful Psychic-type Pokemon in the game, even once all other Pokemon are added. It also gives players a BIG reason to go hunting for Mewtwo this week. Also, players who defeat Mewtwo have a chance of capturing a Shiny Mewtwo in the wild, so players have a chance of capturing a powerful and super-rare Pokemon for this week and this week alone. Mewtwo will remain in the game until September 23rd at 1 PM PT.