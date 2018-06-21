Pokemon Go Dataminers Discover Game’s Next Legendary Pokemon

Dataminers have discovered evidence that Pokemon Go‘s next set of Legendary Pokemon will be the three Legendary Golem first seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

Yesterday evening, the popular dataminer Chrales posted 2D sprite images of Regice, Regirock, and Registeel that he found in Pokemon Go‘s network traffic. This likely means we’ll get some sort of announcement about the Legendary Golems coming to the game, possibly as soon as today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with past Legendary Pokemon, developers added both the normal versions of the three Legendary Pokemon and their Shiny versions to the game. This is not necessarily

The Legendary Golems are the only “Gen 3” Legendary Pokemon that haven’t been added to Pokemon Go yet and represent one of the few Pokemon not yet available in the game (along with Mythical Pokemon Celebi, Jirachi, and Deoxys, and non-Legendary Pokemon Spinda, Smeargle, Clamperl, Huntail, and Gorebyss.) Depending on how Pokemon Go chooses to release these new Legendary Pokemon, it could mean that the game is winding down its emphasis on the “Gen 3” Pokemon and prepping for a “Gen 4” release in the fall.

As Legendary Pokemon, the Legendary Golems will likely be Raid Bosses and could be on some sort of continental rotation similar to Latios and Latias or the Legendary Beasts. Pushing one new Legendary Pokemon per month would be a great way to keep fans occupied over the summer before the rollout of “Gen 4” in the fall (similar to how Pokemon Go rolled out the Gen 3 Pokemon last year.)

These will also be the easiest Legendary Pokemon to defeat yet. Players who stocked up on Fighting-Type Pokemon like Machamp should have no problem smacking around Regice and Regirock, and a Fire-Type Pokemon can easily melt Registeel. Some of these Legendary Pokemon could even conceivably be defeated by a pair of high level trainers.

This week is already shaping into a big week for Pokemon Go, as the game also plans to add trading to the game later this week. We’ll have more coverage as announcements come in.