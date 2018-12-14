‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Holiday Event, Teases New Pokemon

Pokemon Go has announced its plans for the rest of 2018, and it looks like they’ll include some new Pokemon.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced its annual Holiday Event, which will begin on December 18th. The event will center around Ice-type Pokemon like Jynx, Sneasel, and Snorunt, along with the new “Gen 4” Pokemon Snover. Pokemon Go also confirmed that a holiday-themed Pikachu will make an appearance, a possible reference to the toque wearing Pikachu that leaked last week.

The holiday-themed Delibird will also make a return appearance in Pokemon Go during the event. Pokemon.com also confirmed that the Shiny version of Delibird will appear during the event as the traditional Shiny release.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Pokemon Go also announced that certain Baby Pokemon like Smoochum, Azurill, and Munchlax will have a greater chance of appearing in 7 KM eggs, which can only be obtained by opening gifts. Players will also get a free single-use Incubator once per day by spinning Photo Discs on PokeStops between December 18th and January 2nd.

The Holiday Event will also feature a series of bonuses, which are listed below:

December 18-22: Double Candy for catching and transferring Pokemon

December 22-26: Double Catch Stardust

December 26-30: Double XP

December 30-January 2: Incubators are twice as effective.

In addition to Snover and its evolved form, we could also see several other “Gen 4” Pokemon make their first appearance in the game. Croagunk, the baby Pokemon Chingling, and the Legendary Pokemon Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit all appear in the promotional image for the new event. It seems that the trio of Legendary Pokemon (commonly known as the Lake Guardians) will replace Cresselia when that Legendary Pokemon ends its cycle as a Raid Boss next week.

The festivities start on December 18th and will last through just after the New Year.