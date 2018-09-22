Pokemon Go Teases a New Pokemon on Community Day

Something weird is going on in Pokemon Go and it could involve a brand new Pokemon.

Shortly after the end of Europe and Asia’s Community Day events, Pokemon Go players reported seeing a strange new Pokemon for a thirty minute window. This strange new Pokemon (which leaked yesterday) is incredibly tiny and has what appears to be a metal nut fastener for a head and a squishy amorphous body not dissimilar to Ditto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players were able to interact and even catch this mystery Pokemon, but that’s when something odd happened. The new Pokemon would either morph into a Ditto or a Chikorita (the focus of this month’s Community Day.) Players have immediately taken to the new Pokemon and nicknamed it “Nutto,” a reference to its head shape and its resemblance to Ditto.

What’s more, several Niantic employees have publicly tweeted about the new Pokemon, which likely means this isn’t some sort of weird glitch or mistake. Whatever is going on, this appears to be a deliberate move on the part of Pokemon Go.

So….what the heck is going on in Pokemon Go? Well, there’s two leading theories. The first is that this is a tease for Kecleon, one of the few “Gen 3” Pokemon that hasn’t been introduced to the game yet. Kecleon and the mystery Pokemon have the same cry and some players reported seeing Kecleon briefly during the Asia/Australia Community Day. The Pokemon is also labelled in the game’s server as Kecleon, so there’s a lot of evidence that there’s some sort of tie between the two Pokemon.

The other theory is that this is indeed a brand new Pokemon and ties into the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games. We know that the two games will have cross-connectivity to each other and that Pokemon Go players can transfer a “gift” to Pokemon: Let’s Go that includes a brand new Pokemon species. Some players think that this is a tease to that species, since the game comes out in less than two months.

Players in North and South America should experience this strange phenomenon around 5 PM ET after the end of Community Day. Let us know what you think this strange Pokemon is in the comment section below!