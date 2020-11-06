Pokemon Sword and Shield Officially Reveals Glastrier and Spectrier

The Pokemon Company has officially announced the two surprise new Legendary Pokemon that appear in the latest Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released a new promotional video that showed off Glastrier and Spectrier, the two new Legendary Pokemon that appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC. While Pokemon like Calyrex, Regidrago, and Regieleki were all revealed before the DLC's release, these two Pokemon were saved as surprises for when players worked their way through the main plotline of the new DLC. Each Pokemon can combine with Calyrex, making the new Legendary Pokemon the first to have two active Abilities in play at once.

Players choose between Glastrier and Spectrier during the Crown Tundra's storyline. After learning that Calyrex once had a steed, players can choose to plant carrot seeds in either the Old Cemetery or the Snowslide Slope. Calyrex uses the seeds to turn the carrot seed into either the Iceroot Carrot or the Shaderoot Carrot, which causes the respective Pokemon to appear at the Crown Shrine. Once Calyrex uses the Reins of Unity to ride the Pokemon, players will battle Calyrex's Icy Rider or Shadow Rider forms. Once Calyrex is captured, players can use the Reins of Unity (found in their Key Items) to separate the Pokemon or re-unite them.

Glastrier and Spectrier's abilities both come into play whenever they knock out a Pokemon. Glastrier's Chilling Neigh increases Glastrier's Attack when it knocks off a Pokemon, while Spectrier's Grim Neigh increases Spectrier's Special Attack whenever it knocks out a Pokemon. Importantly, these abilities pass onto Calyrex whenever Calyrex is in one of its Rider Forms.

Players can only get one of the Pokemon when playing through the Crown Tundra, so you'll need to have a trade partner if you want both Pokemon in your collection.

The Crown Tundra is available to purchase as part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass now.