Pokemon Go Reveals Two New Shiny Pokemon Coming Next Month

Over the last few days, Pokemon Go has pulled back the curtain on Max Out, the game’s next season. Max Out is putting a major focus on Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s Galar region, adding several new Pokemon to the game. However, there were a handful of existing Galar Pokemon that were already available in Pokemon Go, and players will soon be able to find the Shiny versions of two of them. It all starts off Sunday, September 8th with a special Raid Day centered on Falinks! The event will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and players can expect Falinks to appear much more frequently during Raids.

What Does Shiny Falinks Look Like?

During the Raid Day, lucky players might encounter Shiny Falinks. The Shiny version of Falinks is pretty unique to the standard version. The red horns on the Pokemon are now gold, while the gold shell has been swapped to brown. For players that value unique colorations for Shiny Pokemon, this one definitely qualifies! An image of Shiny Falinks in Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

Shiny Zacian’s Pokemon Go Debut

In addition to Shiny Falinks, Pokemon Go players can also look forward to the addition of Shiny Zacian. Zacian will be returning in Five-Star Raids starting on September 26th and running through October 4th. Lucky players might encounter Shiny Zacian during those Raids. While Shiny Falinks is a nice contrast to the standard version, Shiny Zacian is even better. The blue color on Shiny Zacian is replaced by a lighter blue shade, while all of the pink on the Pokemon has been substituted for a dark blue. The coloration is really striking, and well worth seeking out!

Zacian was Shiny locked in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the only way to obtain the Shiny version was from a distribution event that took place in 2021. For those that missed out, there’s a new opportunity to rectify that in Pokemon Go, but that will require having a Pokemon Home account connected. And for those that just want to have a Shiny Zacian in Pokemon Go, this should be a great opportunity, as well!

Are you excited to find these two Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go? Which one are you most looking forward to finding? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!