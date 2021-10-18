Pokemon Sword and Shield Shiny Distribution Event Confirmed by GameStop

Last week, rumors began to circulate about a Pokemon Sword and Shield Shiny distribution event for Zacian and Zamazenta, headed to GameStop. The retailer has now confirmed the Nintendo Switch promotion via its Facebook page, which is set to begin this Friday! As previously revealed, Pokemon Shield owners will be up first, with the opportunity to get a code to download Zacian starting on October 22nd. That distribution will last through November 11th. From November 12th through November 26th, Pokemon Sword owners will be able to stop in to get a code to receive a Shiny Zamazenta in their game.

Zacian and Zamazenta debuted in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but players can only catch the legendary Pokemon that corresponds with the cover art for their version of the game (Zacian for Sword, Zamazenta for Shield). The only way to get the other Legendary is through a trade or a distribution event. Both Pokemon are also “Shiny Locked,” which means there is no way to get a Shiny version of either Pokemon through normal encounters; in fact, this promotion is actually the first legitimate way to get Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta! Whether you’re a Pokemon fan that just needs a way to get the other Legendary, or one that simply wants a new Shiny in the game, this promotion should be an exciting one.

The second half of the promotion will run through the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which arrives on November 19th. GameStop’s distribution event for Zacian and Zamazenta does not require a purchase, but those planning to purchase the next Pokemon game anyway might want to consider pre-ordering while they’re visiting the store. GameStop currently has a pin set pre-order bonus for those that snag the game’s Double Pack. The pin set is similar to ones offered for recent Switch exclusives like Metroid Dread and Mario Golf: Super Rush. Readers can find out more about that promotion right here.

