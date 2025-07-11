Pokemon Go Update Just Ruined the Game for Tons of Players

Originally released in the summer of 2016, Pokemon Go has had an impressively long run as a beloved mobile game. Though the player base has certainly fallen off from that first mythical summer, Pokemon Go remains popular nine years after it first arrived. However, many longtime players may not be able to continue their journey to catching ’em all thanks to the game’s latest update.

As of July 10th, Pokemon Go has ended support for 32-bit Android devices. This big change was originally announced back in January, theoretically giving gamers time to switch to a newer device. However, a lot has happened since then, including the game’s sale to Scopely. Though the news was shared via social media and in-app back in January, it doesn’t appear that a new in-game notification was sent out prior to the update that finally ended service for several Android devices. Understandably, this pending update caught many gamers by surprise when it rolled out on July 10th.

Today, many gamers are attempting to open Pokemon Go only to be greeted with an error message. When trying to launch the game, gamers see the message that “This app isn’t compatible with your device anymore. Contact the developers for more info.” These players are unable to download the newest update or launch the game, effectively ending their Pokemon Go careers unless they’re able to get a new device.

Which Devices Are No Longer Supported for Pokemon Go

The update officially ends Pokemon Go service for 32-bit Android devices. When it initially announced the end of service, Niantic shared a list of impacted Android phones to help gamers prepare. However, the list is “not exhaustive” which means some additional device types could be included even if not listed below:

Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, Note 3, J2, J3

Sony Xperia Z2, Z3

Motorola Moto G (1st gen), Nexus 6

LG Fortune, Tribute

OnePlus One

HTC One (M8)

ZTE Overture 3

Certain Android devices released before 2015

This list, along with the full support article explaining the change, was reshared via the official @NianticHelp account as the new update went into effect on July 10th. Many fans are frustrated to learn that their device falls into this category despite being released relatively recently. Although Niantic’s statement is heavily weighed towards older devices released prior to 2015, it seems newere Android phones and tablets are being impacted, as well.

Pokemon go is celebrating its 9th anniversary as many players lose access to the game

Some gamers report that devices they purchased as recently as 2022 no longer support the game. Though most Android models have moved away from 32-bit OS, some manufacturers still sell them, including Samsung. So, Pokemon fans who assumed their newer devices wouldn’t be impacted are disappointed to learn they can no longer play Pokemon Go.

As of today, gamers using any 32-bit Android device will no longer be able to play Pokemon Go. For those who can’t afford to upgrade their device, this is incredibly disappointing news. Unfortunately, there is no workaround for this issue. Unless the decision is rolled back by the developers, any 32-bit Android device will simply not be usable to play Pokemon Go anymore.

Did you lose access to Pokemon Go with this latest update? Will you stop playing now, or are you switching to a new device? Let us know in the comments below!