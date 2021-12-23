Pokemon Go New Year’s Event Detailed

A new year is almost upon us, and Pokemon Go is once again giving players a way to celebrate in the game. The festivities will begin Friday December 31st at 10:00 p.m. local time, and will run through Tuesday January 4th at 8:00 p.m. Players can expect to see fireworks lighting up the sky starting at 11:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, lasting through January 2nd at 12:00 a.m. Players can expect to see new Timed Research and Field Research during the event, which will help players obtain returning costumed Pokemon, as well as newcomers, including New Year’s Hat Hoothoot, and 2022 Glasses Slowking.

This event marks the first time that Shiny Hoothoot is being made available in the game. During the event, lucky players might encounter a Shiny New Year’s Hat Hoothoot, and the traditional Shiny will be obtainable following the event. While Slowking seems to know what year is coming, other members of its evolutionary line remain… well, slow. Pokemon Go is keeping its Slowpoke New Year’s gag going with the return of 2020 Glasses Slowpoke, as well as 2021 Glasses Slowbro. Other returning costumed Pokemon include the following:

Party Hat Bulbasaur

Party Hat Charmander

Party Hat Squirtle

Party Hat Raticate

Party Hat Nidorino

New Year Hat Pichu

New Year Hat Pikachu

New Year Hat Raichu

Party Hat Gengar

Party Hat Wurmple

Party Hat Wobuffet



Several of these costumed Pokemon will be appearing in One-Star and Three-Star Raids during the event, in addition to hatching from 7km eggs. Basically, players will have no shortage of opportunities to obtain them! The game’s store will also offer themed avatar items, including 2022 Glasses, a New Year’s Headband, Jacket Set, Pants, and Shoes. The store will also have new stickers matching the New Year’s theme. Players that don’t want to spend their hard-earned coins can snag them by spinning PokeStops or opening gifts from friends. All in all, it looks like the game will have no shortage of ways to celebrate the holiday!

Pokemon Go is available now on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on participating in the New Year’s event in Pokemon Go? Have you been enjoying the Season of Heritage so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!