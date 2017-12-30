Sorry, Pokemon Go Isn’t Having a New Year’s Event

Pokemon Go fans might be a little disappointed this weekend about the lack of a new event.

December 29th came and went without the sniff of a new event announcement for Pokemon Go, which means that players will have to be content with the still ongoing “holiday event” that began before Christmas.

Pokemon Go‘s holiday event started on December 22 and added over 20 new types of Pokemon to the game, including the holiday-themed Delibird. The special “Santa Hat Pikachu” also made a return appearance to the game, and players around the world are seeing boosted amounts of Ice-Type Pokemon to celebrate the end of the year.

In 2016, Pokemon Go held a similarly themed event, which was divided into two parts. The first part of the event (which began on Christmas Day) gave players an increased chance to obtain eggs with Baby Pokemon, while the New Year’s portion of the event boosted the spawn rates of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle and their respective evolutions. Although Pokemon Go never announced any extra spawn rates for this year’s event, players have noticed increased spawns of several “Gen 3” species, including the starter Pokemon Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip.

Players were hoping for a surprise New Year’s announcement in Pokemon Go, but it appears that Pokemon Go is taking a pass on a two part event this year. The only “new” addition to the 2017 holiday event is a new set of discounted item bundles on sale at the in-game store.

While it appears that Pokemon Go won’t have any more new content coming in 2017, players can still look forward to a big 2018. With more Pokemon still to catch and several long-promised features still to come, this could be Pokemon Go‘s biggest year yet!