‘Pokemon Go’ Confirms No Shiny Rayquaza for Raid Weekend

Pokemon Go will not be adding a new Shiny Pokemon as part of this weekend’s Special Raid Event.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced a “Special Raid Weekend” event featuring Rayquaza, a popular Dragon/Flying-Type Pokemon that hasn’t been present in the game for nearly a year. Although many fans assumed that the Special Raid Weekend would involve the addition of the Shiny version of Rayquaza, Niantic confirmed via their Japanese Pokemon Go Twitter account that they had no plans to add the alternate-colored version of the Pokemon this weekend.

Shiny Pokemon have variant colorations from their normal, non-Shiny versions and are usually quite rare. Pokemon Go has a history of adding Shiny Pokemon to the game as part of events, and previous “special raid events” have involved bringing in Shiny Pokemon as an incentive for getting more players out and participating in Raid Battles.

So – what’s the incentive for participating in this event if players won’t get access to a Shiny Rayquaza? Well, Rayquaza is a powerful and versatile Pokemon and would instantly be a top attacker on most players’ raid squads. And a Rayquaza with Dragon-type moves would be effective counter for when Pokemon Go finally does add Shiny Rayquaza to the game.

The Special Raid Weekend will run from March 15th through March 18th and will involve Rayquaza returning to gyms as a Raid Boss for a few days.

