Pokemon Go Fans React to Mysterious New “Nutto” Pokemon

Pokemon Go fans are still in shock over the surprise appearance of a mysterious new Pokemon.

Yesterday, players around the world met a mysterious Pokemon for the first time shortly after the end of Pokemon Go‘s monthly Community Day event. The tiny Pokemon, with a head shaped like a hexagonal nut and an amorphous body similar to Ditto’s, appeared without warning or explanation, leaving fans both confused and excited. When players attempted to catch this strange new Pokemon, it immediately transformed into a Ditto.

There’s a few popular theories as to what this new Pokemon is. Some believe it was a tease for Kecleon, one of the few “Gen 3” Pokemon that hasn’t been added to Pokemon Go. The Pokemon’s single eye looks similar to Kecleon’s, its image assets were labeled as Kecleon’s in Pokemon Go‘s server, and its cry sounds almost identical to Kecleon.

However, other fans believe the Pokemon is a brand new species and a tie-in to the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games. After all, The Pokemon Company has promised one brand new Pokemon species in Pokemon: Let’s Go, and it can only be unlocked by sending a gift over from Pokemon Go.

Whatever the new Pokemon is, it definitely has fans talking. Check out how Pokemon fans reacted below:

A Mix Between Ditto and Banjo-Kazooie

Been seeing that new Pokémon floating around, and it basically just looks like a grey Ditto with a health upgrade from Banjo-Kazooie for a head pic.twitter.com/KLzABbo68l — MrGuy (@MrGuyGaming) September 23, 2018

Meme-Worthy

A Kecleon Prevolution?

Could the new pokemon be a Kecleon prevolution? Baby Kecleon… The tail color matches Kecleon’s stripe color @JoeMerrick — Spyxz (@pokemonspy) September 23, 2018

Not the Best Design

went out in the parking lot and caught me one of those new Pokémon #PokemonGo pic.twitter.com/30aVzmsQmt — ♛ MOTH MONARCH ♕ (@MothMonarch) September 23, 2018

Adorable Fan Art

Come Up With a Better Nickname

Checking the tags of my Community Day art and people have been calling the ??? Pokemon either Nutto or Nut Boy…..please no………………………. — Acid (@capt_buzzkil) September 23, 2018

Is This How Kecleon Gets Introduced?

WHAT IF THIS IS HOW THEY INTRODUCE KECLEON IN POKEMON GO! ?



It doesn’t make much sense having a camouflage Pokémon just cruising around the overworld. Maybe all we’ll see on the map is it’s eye + tail and the ditto placeholder just holds the coding for the “oh?” dialogue ? pic.twitter.com/IUrjrFkJHC — SkinnySnubbull (@SkinnySnubbull) September 22, 2018

Conspiracy Theories Abound

Probably Intentional