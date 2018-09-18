Pokemon Go’s October Community Day Details Leak

Pokemon Go players have discovered an image that seemingly confirms the subject of October’s Community Day event.

A Redditor discovered an image of Beldum framed by the familiar Pokemon Go Community Day logo tucked away on Pokemon Go‘s webpage.Beldum is a Steel-Type Pokemon that eventually evolves into Metagross, the most powerful Steel-Type Pokemon currently in the game.

Beldum is quite rare in most parts of the world, so a lot of players are excited for the opportunity of catching and evolving this powerful Pokemon.

Community Day is a monthly mini-event that typically takes place for a three hour window one weekend day a month. Pokemon Go picks a single Pokemon as the subject of that month’s Community Day event and has that Pokemon appear much more frequently during the three hour event. Pokemon evolved during the event also learn a special exclusive move that can’t be obtained elsewhere. Pokemon Go also adds Shiny versions of that Pokemon to the game, giving players even more reason to go out and catch as many Pokemon as they can.

Players have suspected Beldum would appear as the subject of a future Community Day after the move “Meteor Mash” appeared in a recent update of the game. Meteor Mash is Metagross’s signature move and can’t be learned by any other Pokemon in the game, so it seemed an obvious hint that Beldum would be the subject of a future Community Day event.

September’s Community Day is centered around Chikorita, one of the Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Gold and Silver. Chikorita’s poor stats means that, even with the powerful Frenzy Plant move it can learn during this weekend’s event, players are feeling underwhelmed about Community Day for the first time in months.

We should note Pokemon Go hasn’t officially confirmed that Beldum will be the subject of October’s Community Day event and there’s always a chance that this is a misdirect or being saved for a Community Day event further down the line.

