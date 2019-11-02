Pokemon Go Player Catches a Real Life Pidgey

A Pokemon Go player posted a humorous encounter with a real-life equivalent of a Pokemon. While Pokemon are fictional creatures with otherworldly abilities, many were inspired by real animals. Every once in a while, a Twitter or Facebook post will spread expressing surprise that Caterpie is literally a cartoon version of the Asian swallowtail or that many tadpoles have the same swirl pattern on their stomachs as Poliwag due to their translucent skin and spiraling intestines. However, the latest viral Twitter post takes those posts to a new extreme with a Pokemon fan literally holding up a Pokemon to their real-world equivalent.

Earlier this week, the Twitter user @CaelKillara posted a picture showing a rose-breasted grosbeak perched on their hand. “Pokemon aren’t real,” the accompanying post read as the Twitter user held up a picture of Pidgey on their phone next to the bird. “‘Pidgey doesn’t exist,’ they said.”

“Pokemon aren’t real,” they said.

“It’s just a game,” they said.

“Pidgey doesn’t exist,” they said. pic.twitter.com/LvtGbLD5pe — Cael Killara 🔜 MFF (@CaelKillara) October 31, 2019

The rose-breasted grosbeak’s head and chest feathers have a remarkable resemblance to Pidgey, although Pidgey doesn’t have the red chest and wing feathers that give the grosbeak its name. Pokemon players usually speculate that Pidgey is meant to represent a sparrow or chickadee rather than a grosbeak, although there’s no bird with the exact same feather pattern as Pidgey. Pidgey eventually evolves into creatures that resemble ospreys or eagles, rather than a songbird.

