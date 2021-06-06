Pokemon Go Player Sets Record for Highest Catch XP

✖

Nearly five years after the game's release, Pokemon Go remains incredibly popular, as players around the world continue looking for new ways to catch them all. In an impressive showing, one player has now set a new record in the game for most XP ever obtained for a single catch! The record was shared on Twitter and Reddit by user AirBenderSteven, who gained an astounding 73,760 XP on a single catch, thanks to a number of stacked bonuses. AirBenderSteven received bonuses for the catch being a new Pokemon (a Swirlix), getting an Excellent throw, catching on the first throw, and more.

For those that don't play Pokemon Go, it's hard to overstate how difficult this task would be to achieve! There are so many things that had to go perfectly right to pull it off. Getting an Excellent throw off a curve ball on the first throw for the first catch of the day is... a lot, to say the least! The player also used a Lucky Egg to boost these numbers even more. Some of AirBenderSteven's fellow Reddit posters pointed out that he's missing a Collector Bonus, but that bonus can't be stacked with the bonus for "New Pokemon." An image of AirBenderSteven's accomplishment can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

@TheKruseShipYT You told me to keep you updated on my progress towards the #PokemonGo world record catch XP?? Patience towards New Dex Entry captures pays off... #KrabbyRave? pic.twitter.com/I6Hn0Tk6oF — Steven (@AirbenderSteven) May 29, 2021

It's impressive to see how Pokemon Go continues to find so much success after all these years! The game has definitely come a long way, adding new features and options to keep people playing. Until Niantic adds new bonuses to the game, it seems there won't be a way for other players to top AirBenderSteven's accomplishment. However, the developer remains dedicated to finding ways to evolve the game. AirBenderSteven has set a record, but we'll see how long it lasts!

Pokemon Go is available now on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think you could pull off a similar accomplishment in Pokemon Go? Are you still enjoying the mobile game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!