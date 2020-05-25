Pokemon Go Players Loved Seedot Community Day

Another Pokemon Go Community Day has now passed by, this time focused on the Grass-type Pokemon, Seedot. Pokemon Go players seemed to enjoy the festivities, sharing their massive hauls of Shiny Seedots on social media. The acorn Pokemon has never been a true fan favorite, but players really seemed to enjoy the event, regardless. Niantic has allowed players to vote on the next Community Day Pokemon, and it looks like the Bug-type Weedle has come away as the clear winner. With players having even more investment in the next Community Day event, it will be interesting to see if it proves as popular!

Did you take part in the latest Pokemon Go Community Day? Did you manage to catch a Shiny Seedot? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Seedot Community Day in Pokemon Go!