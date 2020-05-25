Pokemon Go Players Loved Seedot Community Day
Another Pokemon Go Community Day has now passed by, this time focused on the Grass-type Pokemon, Seedot. Pokemon Go players seemed to enjoy the festivities, sharing their massive hauls of Shiny Seedots on social media. The acorn Pokemon has never been a true fan favorite, but players really seemed to enjoy the event, regardless. Niantic has allowed players to vote on the next Community Day Pokemon, and it looks like the Bug-type Weedle has come away as the clear winner. With players having even more investment in the next Community Day event, it will be interesting to see if it proves as popular!
Did you take part in the latest Pokemon Go Community Day? Did you manage to catch a Shiny Seedot? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Seedot Community Day in Pokemon Go!
That's a pretty awesome haul!
I hope everyone had a great seedot day! After 20 shinys, hatching a shiny shinx, and getting to see friends, today was great! How did everyone else do?— Kaloeen (@kaloeen) May 24, 2020
Great excuse for a Pokemon pic.
Seedot community day was a success!! #pokemongo pic.twitter.com/xpkU1DgOx7— rebecca (@mickus7) May 24, 2020
Nine shinies and a nap might be the record to beat.
9 shiny seedot so far. If I was actually trying and not being a parent, I'd probably have 20 or more shiny seedot. I even took a rare nap.— Alan 🏴🇨🇦 (@AlanSilvey) May 24, 2020
Niantic and Game Freak need to implement this sooner, rather than later...
22 Seedot for me today. Not a bad day! Now if only we could transfer them to Home!— WatermelonSniper (@MelonSniper) May 24, 2020
...a lot of players want that Home functionality!
So my haul during today's #PokemonGoCommunityDay was eleven Shiny Seedot. None of them had good IVs, so... they'll all be sent to Home once it gains support.
...once it does...— Malik the Hedgehog (@malikth32) May 24, 2020
That's a good looking Shiny trio!
The #ShinySeedot family is all here! ☺️#PokemonGO #GOSnapshot #PokemonGOARplus #PokemonGOCommunityDay #Seedot pic.twitter.com/NsNjmQfLCs— Professor Chas (@ProfessorChas) May 24, 2020
Some fans might need a bit of a break, though.
tbh, if I do not see another seedot for the rest of the summer I will not object— Ray Radlein (@Radlein) May 24, 2020
Others, unfortunately, forgot about the event.
i totally forgot today was pokémon go community day 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 I MISSED SHINY SEEDOT— elena ❄ (@glaceonz) May 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.