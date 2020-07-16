Pokemon Go Players Are Loving the Game's New Remote Raid Invites
Earlier today, Niantic made a big change to Remote Raids in Pokemon Go. As a result, players are now able to invite other trainers to participate in Remote Raid battles. Remote Raids are one of many changes implemented to make the game easier to play from home during the coronavirus pandemic, but many players found that Raids were still tough without being able to invite friends. Now the highly-requested feature is live, and fans seem quite happy with the results. All in all, it looks like the developer is doing a really good job of finding new ways to evolve the game!
This one is long overdue!
Raid Invites in #PokemonGo are a game changer!— Trainer Medina (@medina_pkmn) July 15, 2020
Trying out the new @PokemonGoApp remote raid invite feature. @NianticLabs is going to make so much money if they get this to work!— Matt (@GraceUnderFiero) July 15, 2020
Can.... can someone invite me to a raid now so I may finally catch the new #PokemonGo legendary?! Covid conscious Dad of 2, I’m minimising my exposure to crowds.— Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) July 15, 2020
The new raid invites are awesome! #PokemonGO https://t.co/IvRAc1LjFH— Rob Young (@Dark_type_rises) July 15, 2020
Amazing #niantic. Well done on invite raid feature! #POKEMONGO pic.twitter.com/NukALl9IPQ— Kenneth (@kenlau) July 15, 2020
Thanks @PokemonGoApp for making remote raid invites possible! I've spent the last hour messaging old and new Poke-friends all over the world! This is the love we need right now.— Katy46 (@Katy46AK) July 15, 2020
Nabbed a Kyurem from England while sitting in my living room in Pennsylvania, love the new raid invites! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/wJFC18Biri— Candice Uncles (@candicejean) July 15, 2020
The 120 second raid clock to send invites, set team, remote to accept & join & set team... was complete mess. The clock is too short! @NianticLabs @PokemonGoApp #PokemonGO #RaidInvite— s33butler (@s33butler) July 15, 2020
