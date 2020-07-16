Pokemon Go Players Are Loving the Game's New Remote Raid Invites

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier today, Niantic made a big change to Remote Raids in Pokemon Go. As a result, players are now able to invite other trainers to participate in Remote Raid battles. Remote Raids are one of many changes implemented to make the game easier to play from home during the coronavirus pandemic, but many players found that Raids were still tough without being able to invite friends. Now the highly-requested feature is live, and fans seem quite happy with the results. All in all, it looks like the developer is doing a really good job of finding new ways to evolve the game!

Are you happy with the new changes to Remote Raids in Pokemon Go? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Remote Raids in Pokemon Go!

This one is long overdue!

Raid invitations should sell a lot of Remote Raid passes...

It's nice to see this working the way Niantic intended!

Definitely seems to be a hit with players already.

Niantic deserves a lot of credit on these changes!

There's a lot of enthusiasm for this change.

We all live in a Pokemon world!

There does seem to be some room for improvement, however.

