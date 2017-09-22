Pokemon Go Plus is Unusable With iOS 11

Pokemon Go is having more issues with the Pokemon Go Plus, although this time it seems to Apple’s fault.

Apple is currently rolling out iOS 11 for its iPhone and iPad devices. While the new software adds a ton of functionality to phones, including increased AR functionality and the ability to screen record, it also seems to be totally incompatable with the Pokemon Go Plus, a peripheral device made by Nintendo.

The Pokemon Go Plus allows players to catch Pokemon and spin PokeStops and gyms without having their phone open, allowing for a level of passive play. However, the device has an extreme lag when used with a device with iOS 11, which means that the device rarely “detects” Pokemon or PokeStops in a timely fashion. For players that are running or driving, this renders the device all but unusable.

The issue is that iOS 11 changed the latency for Bluetooth connections. While old iOS versions placed a priority on fast connection speed, iOS 11 prioritizes longer battery life, which results in low latency and a poor connection speed.

Android users can also have this issue with the Pokemon Go Plus, but they can manually change the bluetooth latency on their devices, while Apple users cannot. Pokemon Go needs to add code that explicitly states to increase Bluetooth latency in order to make the Pokemon Go Plus usable for Apple users.

Luckily, Pokemon Go is aware of the issues. Game developers recently confirmed that they were looking into the issue.

Trainers using the Pokémon GO Plus accessory: We’re investigating an issue with Apple devices upgraded to iOS 11: https://t.co/pkX02hSgQE — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 21, 2017

Hopefully, this means a fix will soon be on the way.

