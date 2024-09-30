Pokemon Unite Support Ending in Some Regions

Pokemon Unite has been going strong for more than three years now, but the game's availability is going to be more limited in the next few months. The Pokemon Company and TiMi Studio Group have announced that service will be coming to an end in two regions in Europe: Belgium and the Netherlands. In those regions, the game will no longer be playable on Nintendo Switch or mobile devices effective on November 30th. Fans will still be able to play Pokemon Unite in those regions over the next two months, but in-game purchases will come to an end on October 31st.

"As of November 30, 2025, service for Pokémon UNITE will end in Belgium and the Netherlands. The app will no longer be available to download on mobile devices or Nintendo Switch beyond that date. In-game items, including Aeos Gems and Subscriptions, will no longer be available for purchase from October 31, 2024. Please ensure to use all in-game items before November 30, 2025," the game's official website reads.

At this time, no reason has been provided for the decision to pull Pokemon Unite in those regions. However, fans are speculating that it could be a result of stricter loot box laws. That would seem like a plausible explanation, as several countries have been cracking down on gacha mechanics and loot boxes over the last few years. If that is the reason, some fans have argued that these elements should just be removed from Pokemon Unite altogether, rather than pulling the game.

Fortunately for fans in North America and other regions, it doesn't seem like there are any plans to end support for Pokemon Unite in the immediate future. In fact, the game has two new playable characters coming to the game over the next two months. Darkrai will be joining the roster on October 17th. Psyduck has also been announced for the month of November, though a specific date has yet to be confirmed. We don't know of any additional plans beyond November, but hopefully the game will continue to see support for a long time to come!

Are you surprised that Pokemon Unite is being pulled from these regions? Do you think the game still has a lot of life left? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!