Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go‘s newest event features the debut of two new Pokemon and a continuation of the game’s Psychic Spectacular event. The new Psychic Spectacular event kicks off today at 10 AM local time and features Inkay, a Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon. Inkay has a unique evolution method in Pokemon Go – players will need to hold their phone upside down in order to successfully evolve the Pokemon. 50 Inkay Candies are also required to evolve Inkay into Malamar. Additionally, the event will feature boosted spawn rates of other Psychic-type Pokemon, including Abra, Drowzee, Gothita, Solosis, and Elgyem. Players can also find Inkay by taking snapshots, which will randomly trigger an Inkay photobomb once per day.

The new event also features multiple kinds of limited research. In addition to a five-part Timed Research event that rewards XP and encounters with Pokemon like Ralts, Brozor, Girafarig, and Inkay, the event also adds a new chapter of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research task. Players can now complete Part 5 of the research, which focuses on Psychic-type Pokemon. Given that the Misunderstood Mischief only lasts for a limited time, you may want to take advantage of the boosted spawn rates of Psychic-type Pokemon to get these research task out of the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Psychic-type Pokemon have also taken over the Raids in Pokemon Go as a part of the event. Lugia is the current Legendary Raid Boss, while Mega Slowbro is the Mega Raid Boss. Starmie, Chimcho, Bronzor, Espurr, Inkay, Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Medicham, and Metagross are also available as raid bosses during the event.

Pokemon Go‘s next event will be a Fashion Week event, which will take place towards the end of the month and will feature new costumed Pokemon. A Community Day for Oshawott is also scheduled for later this month. More notably, Pokemon Go also reversed a series of derided changes to the game that removed certain in-game bonuses instituted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased interaction distance implemented during the pandemic will now be a permanent feature of the game.

The Psychic Spectacular event will run from today through Monday, September 13 at 8 PM local time.