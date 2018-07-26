‘Pokemon Go’ Brings Back Raikou as August’s Research Reward

Pokemon Go is bringing the game’s most powerful Electric-Type Pokemon back in August.

Earlier this afternoon, Pokemon Go announced that Raikou will be available on August 1st to any player who earns a Research Breakthrough. Players earn Research Breakthroughs by completing at least one Field Research task a day for seven days.

Trainers, we have an electrifying announcement for you! August Field Research tasks will focus on Electric-type Pokémon. ⚡ Also, if you collect enough stamps to earn a Research Breakthrough, you’ll have an opportunity to catch the Legendary Pokémon Raikou! pic.twitter.com/bDQbrNlqOD — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 26, 2018

Raikou will replace Snorlax as the Research Breakthrough reward starting on August 1st at 1 PM PT. The Research Breakthrough Snorlax comes with Body Slam, which makes it one of the more formidable defenders in the game.

Raikou will be available for the entire month of August, which gives players up to four chances to catch this powerful Electric-Type Pokemon. Raikou is one of the “Legendary Beasts,” a group of Legendary Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver. It’s also the most powerful Electric-Type Pokemon in the game, outpacing Zapdos in both damage per second and energy per second.

Pokemon Go will also add new Research tasks that focus on Electric-Type Pokemon. Research tasks can be obtained by spinning any PokeStop. These research tasks range from catching a certain number of Pokemon to battling in gyms or hatching eggs.

The announcement follows on the heels of a major new addition to Pokemon Go in the form of Lucky Pokemon. Lucky Pokemon can be obtained via trading and cost half as much Stardust to power up as normal Pokemon. So, if you’re looking to get a Raikou to power up quickly, you may want to exchange Raikou with one of your friends.

Raikou will be available starting next week, so get out there and start finding Field Research tasks!