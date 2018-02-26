Pokemon Go Adds Trainer Outfits from Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen

Pokemon Go has released two new sets of clothing to celebrate Pokemon Day!

The popular mobile game has announced two sets of clothing that players can purchase for their avatars based on the player characters from Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen. The male outfit is based on the outfit worn by Red, the original protagonist of the Pokemon games, while the female outfit is based on Leaf, the female character who appeared in Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen.

You can check out how the outfits look in Pokemon Go below:

Time for a throwback! Trainer avatar items from Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen are now available! pic.twitter.com/smv3jR0PPE — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 26, 2018

Red has appeared in multiple Pokemon games, including the most recent games Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. However, Leaf’s only appearance in a main series game was in Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen, even though she was originally conceived as a player character along with Red. For whatever reason, GameFreak opted not to include Leaf in Pokemon Red and Blue even though she appeared in the game’s official strategy guide with a Squirtle.

As with other outfits from the original Pokemon games, both outfits are gender-specific. That means that players can only use Red’s outfit on male avatars and Leaf’s outfits on female avatars.

Both outfits will cost players a total of 1,000 PokeCoins to purchase, with the tops and bags as the most expensive item at 250 PokeCoins a piece.

The new outfits are the most recent set of Pokemon Go gear inspired by the original Pokemon games. Pokemon Go previously added Team Rocket and Team Rainbow Rocket outfits, along with outfits based on the Jogger, Battle Girl, and Fisherman trainer classes.

As part of the Pokemon Day festivities, Pokemon Go has also released Party Hat Pikachu back into the wild. This special Pikachu comes wearing a party hat, knows the move Present and will give trainers Triple Stardust whenever it is cost. Unlike last year’s version of Party Hat Pikachu, players can also catch Shiny versions of Party Hat Pikachu.

The avatar outfits are permanent additions to Pokemon Go, but players will only be able to find Party Hat Pikachu in the wild through the afternoon of February 28th.