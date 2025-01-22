Pokemon Go Reveals Road to Unova Event

Pokemon Go Tour: Unova – Global isn’t set to take place until March 1st and 2nd, but Niantic plans on building hype a little early this year. The developer has announced the Road to Unova event in Pokemon Go, which will begin on Monday, February 24th at 10 a.m. local time, running through the start of Pokemon Go Tour. During this event, players will start to see Pokemon from the Unova region in the wild, during Raids, and through Field Research tasks. The game will also be adding new avatar items, new stickers, and new opportunities to encounter Mythical Pokemon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with any event, Road to Unova will have some bonuses for all players to enjoy. The limit on Remote Raids will be increased to 20 that week, with no cap during Go Tour: Unova. Hatch distance will also be cut in half for all Eggs placed in Incubators during the event. There will be free Timed Research available, and players will be able to encounter Pokemon such as Terrakion, Cobalion, Virizion, Genesect, and the Therian formes for Tornadus, Thunderus, and Landorus.

Victini will be available to all tour pass deluxe buyers

During Pokemon Go Tour: Unova, Niantic will be introducing a new Tour Pass feature, which will be free to all players. This progression track will be available for a limited time, and will allow players to unlock bonuses as they complete specific tasks and collect Tour Points. The free Tour Pass will be unlocked at the start of the Road to Unova event, and will conclude at the end of Go Tour: Unova on March 2nd at 6 p.m. local time.

In addition to the free version of the Tour Pass, Pokemon Go players can look forward to the Tour Pass Deluxe, which will be a paid option. This version will offer faster rewards, and will grant an automatic encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Victini. Normally, Pokemon Go prevents players from obtaining multiples of Mythical Pokemon, but all players that purchase the Tour Pass Deluxe will be able to get Victini regardless of whether they’ve caught one in the past.

shiny meloetta will make its debut through masterwork research

Speaking of Mythical Pokemon, Shiny Meloetta will make its debut in Pokemon Go during the Road to Unova. Starting on March 24th at 10 a.m. local time, players will be able to purchase a Masterwork Research ticket for $4.99. The ticket will only be sold through the end of Pokemon Go Tour: Unova. Unlike the Tour Pass Deluxe, the Masterwork Research never expires, so once players do purchase it, they’ll have as long as they need to complete it. That works out nicely, as Masterwork Research tends to take a long time to finish!

Two more paid research tickets will be sold during Road to Unova. The Road to Unova: Raids ticket will offer event-exclusive timed research centered around Raids, while the Road to Unova: Hatch ticket will center around hatching Eggs. Each of these tickets will be available for $4.99, and will include different rewards, including avatar items.

RELATED: Pokemon Go Players Want This Temporary Feature to Become Permanent

Pokemon Go will be making some changes during this event. Players can expect to see an overhaul to the Pokedex, which will apparently make it easier for players to navigate and find out Pokemon they’ve yet to obtain. Pokemon will also start to appear in more areas than before, and Niantic says that as a result “densely populated, rural, suburban, or densely expanding areas” might see increased numbers of Pokemon. It remains to be seen how all of this will play out, but hopefully the changes will lead to a better experience for players.

Do you plan on checking out the Road to Unova event? Will you be purchasing any of the paid tickets? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!