Pokemon Go Reveals March Community Day Details

Over the next few months, Pokemon Go will be celebrating the Alola region in a big way, and that will be reflected during March’s Community Day. On Sunday March 13th, Sandshrew will take the spotlight, in both its original Ground-type form from the Kanto region, as well as its Ice-type Alolan variant! The Community Day event will begin at 11 a.m., and will last until 5 p.m. local time. With two versions of Sandshrew appearing prominently during the event, players will want to keep an eye out for Shiny versions of both!

With all those Sandshrew appearing in the game, players will also have the perfect opportunity to obtain two different versions of Sandslash. Players that evolve a Kantonian Sandshrew during the event or two hours after will get a Sandslash that knows the Night Slash Charged Attack. Players that evolve an Alolan Sandshrew in that same timeframe will get a Sandslash that knows the Shadow Claw Fast Attack. Getting both versions of Sandslash will require quite a few Candies. Luckily, the in-game shop will have a free bundle of 30 Ultra Balls, which should help players catch the number needed before the event comes to a close!

Speaking of the in-game shop, players will be able to purchase a ticket for a Special Research Story for $1.00 on Community Day. Highlighting the regional differences between the two versions of Sandshrew, the event is called “Gritty and Glacial.” The shop will also have new stickers featuring both versions of Sandshrew during the event, but players can also get them by spinning PokeStops, and exchanging gifts with friends.

It will be interesting to see whether Niantic continues to offer Community Day events centered on Alolan Pokemon over the next few months. The game’s Season of Alola is set to last through June 1st, introducing a number of Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon, and offering Special Research based on the different islands of Alola. Readers interested in learning more about the new season can do so right here.

