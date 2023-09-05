Pokemon Go Adds First Scarlet and Violet Shiny

Pokemon Go's "A Paldean Adventure" event started today, and players can now find 11 Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The event is primarily focused on the starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as their evolved forms. None of those Pokemon are available in Shiny form just yet, so players will have to put in a bit of work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if they want one. However, Pokemon Go's new event also added Lechonk and the two forms of Oinkologne, and lucky players might find Shiny versions while playing!

A Paldean Adventure

A Paldean Adventure began in Pokemon Go on September 5th at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through September 10th at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players can obtain Scarlet and Violet Pokemon in a number of ways. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk can all be found in Wild Encounters, Field Research Task Encounters, and through hatching 7 km Eggs. Players on the hunt for Shiny Lechonk can get additional encounters with Lechonk by completing Timed Research and a Collection Challenge that will be going on during the event.

Shiny Lechonk

Debuting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Lechonk is a dark gray pig, with brown on its face resembling mud, and a pink snout. Following its reveal, Lechonk was quickly embraced by the Pokemon community, and the Normal-type Pokemon's design has made it one of the most popular to appear in Scarlet and Violet. Most fans are pretty happy with Lechonk as is, but the Shiny version is sure to be a hit with players as well. Shiny Lechonk keeps the snout and mud the same color, but Lechonk's body is now a bright pink to match the snout. It's a neat look for the Pokemon, and it's very different from Lechonk's standard appearance! Oinkologne has both a male and female form, and players need just 50 Lechonk Candy to obtain each one. The Shiny versions of Oinkologne have similarly dropped their darker colors for pink.

Will Shiny Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly Ever Come to Pokemon Go?

While Lechonk and Oinkologne are the only Shiny Paldean Pokemon in Pokemon Go, it's a safe bet that we'll see the Shiny versions of the Scarlet and Violet starters at some point in the future. Sometimes Niantic has these debut in time for a new Community Day, or as part of a themed event. For example, Skrelp had been in the game for some time now, but Shiny Skrelp made its Pokemon Go during last month's Noxious Swamp event. For now, players will just have to settle for the normally colored versions of these Pokemon, and keep an eye out for Shiny Lechonk!

Do you want to snag a Shiny Lechonk in Pokemon Go? Are you happy to see Paldean Pokemon in the game?